Writer of royal biography denies he interviewed Meghan for book

On sale: Omid Scobie’s account of Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal life hit bookshops last month. Photo: Toby Melville

Meghan Markle's biographer has given evidence in her London High Court privacy battle, as she was accused of using a letter to her estranged father as "part of a media strategy".

Omid Scobie, a co-author of Finding Freedom, submitted a witness statement as part of her legal case against The Mail on Sunday newspaper, insisting she did not authorise details in the book.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the owner of The Mail on Sunday, over the publication of a letter she wrote to her father, claiming it breached her privacy, copyright and data protection rights.

But lawyers on behalf of the newspaper allege that she breached her own privacy because she "permitted" details about her life to be provided to the authors, including "information about the letter".

The claims of Meghan's involvement in the book came as she was ordered to disclose "thousands" of messages sent to friends and family after the article was published.

Lawyers for the newspaper requested emails, photos, FaceTime logs and WhatsApp messages be handed over.

Meghan's legal team had tried to limit the time period in which the messages could be retrieved but Judge Francesca Kaye ruled that all relevant messages should be submitted over a six-month period from February 10, 2019 - the date on which the disputed article was published.

Yesterday, the newspaper applied to amend its defence in light of the publication of Finding Freedom. The biography, which was published in August, details Prince Harry and Meghan's departure from the British royal family.

Lawyers argue it was written with the couple's "extensive co-operation".

Antony White QC, representing the newspaper, said the book's author, Mr Scobie, made "public statements", televised on Good Morning America in 2018, which proved Meghan had expected the letter to be leaked to the press.

The newspaper argues that Mr Scobie made the statements because he was given information about the letter, therefore undermining Meghan's claim of a privacy breach by the paper.

But, in a witness statement, Mr Scobie said that any suggestion he spoke to the couple about the book's contents prior to its release is "false". He added: "They did not authorise the book and have never been interviewed for it."

If the case goes to a full trial then the newspaper's lawyers said they will seek to "test" Mr Scobie's evidence.

Setting out the newspaper's application for an amended defence, lawyers on behalf of The Mail on Sunday argued that Meghan wrote the letter to her father "as part of a media strategy".

The newspaper alleged that Meghan used her friends as "de facto PR agents" to produce "flattering" media coverage, including giving an interview to People magazine.

Her legal team denied that she collaborated on the book. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

