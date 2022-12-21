‘Worse than feared’ – Brexit costs UK £33bn

Brexit has cost the UK a staggering £33bn in lost trade and investment, according to a new study that found the economic damage is even worse than previously feared.

Research by the Centre for European Reform (CEF) shows the UK’s economy is 5.5pc smaller than it would have been if the country had remained inside the EU.

The UK’s goods trade is 7pc lower and investment is 11pc lower than it would have been had the Remain campaign won the 2016 Brexit referendum, according to the think tank’s analysis.

“Brexit has clearly had a significant impact on the economy,” said John Springford, deputy director of the CEF.

“There has been a sizeable hit on trade and investment.”

Mr Springford, author of the study, added: “There is a gap between the things politicians want to say

about Brexit and what the data tells us.

“I think it’s become impossible to argue that Brexit has not hurt the UK economy.”

The CER modelled the performance of a “doppelganger” UK – if the nation had remained inside the EU – using data from other advanced economies similar to the UK prior to Brexit, including the US, Germany, Norway and Australia.

A previous CER report found that by the end of last year the UK economy was 5.2pc smaller than if the country had not left the EU, a loss of around £31bn.

The think tank has now found that by June this year the UK’s GDP was 5.5pc smaller than if Brexit had not happened, a loss of £33bn.

The economic hit, first apparent in the years after the 2016 referendum, has become significantly bigger once the UK quit the single market and customs union at the start of 2021, the CER found.

“If you significantly raise trade barriers with your closest trade partner then it’s going to have big impact on your trade volume,” said Mr Springford.

He added: “There has been a very, very clear effect on investment in the UK ever since the 2016 vote – it has completely flatlined.

“That is not true of other similar economies. It is feeding into slow growth because it lowers productivity.