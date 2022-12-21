| 5.9°C Dublin

‘Worse than feared’ – Brexit costs UK £33bn

Boris Johnson led Britain out of the EU. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson led Britain out of the EU. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson led Britain out of the EU. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson led Britain out of the EU. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Brexit has cost the UK a staggering £33bn in lost trade and investment, according to a new study that found the economic damage is even worse than previously feared.

Research by the Centre for European Reform (CEF) shows the UK’s economy is 5.5pc smaller than it would have been if the country had remained inside the EU.

