World's End killer Sinclair dies in prison

He was imprisoned in HMP Glenochil in Scotland.

Sinclair was convicted of the notorious World's End murders in Scotland. He spent more than half his life behind bars for killing four girls as well as for a string of sex attacks on young children.

He was jailed for life in 2014 for raping and killing Christine Eadie and Helen Scott, both 17, in Edinburgh, along with his brother-in-law Gordon Hamilton, who died in 1996. His crimes became known as the World's End murders because the girls were last seen leaving a pub by that name in the city's old town in October 1977. (© Independent News Service)

Irish Independent