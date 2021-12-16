World first: 16th century globe may be earliest ever to go up for auction

The 16th century globe may have been found by one of the Second World War's so-called Monuments Men. Photo: Hansons Auctioneers/PA Wire

A “priceless” 16th century globe which may have been found by one of the Second World War’s so-called Monuments Men could be the oldest such example offered for auction.

The carved wood and paper sphere, which dates to either the 1550s or the 1560s, was brought by its owner to a free valuation event, Hansons Auctioneers said.

At the time it was made, no European had set foot on or even sighted Australia and the land mass is missing from the artefact.

Its mapped sides, made from carefully engraved paper panels known as gores, also include sea monsters while North America is described in Latin as “Devicta ann 1530” or “conquered in 1530”.

The globe is thought to be either the work of Francois Demongenet, a French physicist and geographer, or derived from one of his designs, said Jim Spencer of Derbyshire-based Hansons.

He said: “One specialist I spoke to said 16th-century globes are nigh on impossible to come across. The leading galleries were as keen as mustard and said it’s absolutely right for the period.

“In terms of value, the general consensus is that it’s a complete unknown and should be very exciting to watch. Our globe looks like it could be the earliest ever offered at auction.”

The oldest terrestrial globe in the world is the Erdapfel from 1492, with Mr Spencer adding “the age of our globe firmly places it among the rarest in existence”.

“It’s older than other terrestrial globes in many major museums, including the British Library and British Museum,” he said.

The find is going under the hammer at Hansons online auction today, with a guide price of between £20,000 (€23,000) and £30,000 (€35,000).

Valuers were left stunned when the globe was first brought in by its owner, who is from North Wales, to the auctioneers’ saleroom.

Mr Spencer said: “The vendor had a number of objects and was unsure if the globe was anything of great significance, so one of the valuers called me over to take a look.

“I expected to pick up a modern reproduction, but I was instantly struck by the engraved gores, which indicated authentic age.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s possible to say what its monetary value is because I have nothing to compare it with, but I’m guiding at £20,000-£30,000 and feel it must surely reach or soar beyond that.



“To me, it feels priceless.”



