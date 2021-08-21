‘Workaholic’ Raab defiant over failure to call Afghanistan

Dominic Raab arrives at the Foreign Office in London, as he faces mounting pressure to resign. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended the government’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis as he said the “rapidly deteriorating situation” had prevented a call being made to Afghan ministers while he was on holiday.

He has come under increasing pressure to resign after it was revealed he was on the Greek island of Crete as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

But Mr Raab said ministers have been “working tirelessly” over the past week to evacuate British nationals and Afghans, with the priority being keeping Kabul airport open.

It came after it was reported that Foreign Office officials advised the cabinet minister on August 13 to call Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar – two days before the Taliban marched on Kabul – to arrange help for those who supported British troops.

But Mr Raab delegated this to junior minister Peter Goldsmith, and it later emerged the call had never been made.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Raab said: “This was quickly overtaken by events.

“The call was delegated to a minister of state because I was prioritising security and capacity at the airport on the direct advice of the director and the director-general overseeing the crisis response.

“In any event, the Afghan foreign minister agreed to take the call, but was unable to because of the rapidly deteriorating situation”

“The government’s approach to prioritise security at the airport was the right one.

“As a result, 204 UK nationals and their families, Afghan staff and other countries’ citizens were evacuated on the morning of August 16.

Since then, 1,635 have been evacuated.

“I pay tribute to the excellent team we have in place, and we continue to prioritise what is required to evacuate people to the UK safely,” Mr Raab said.

He wrote on Twitter that his statement was “responding to the inaccurate media reporting over recent days”.

It comes as Boris Johnson called the latest in a series of Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (Cobra) meeting yesterday over the crisis.

Labour has demanded details about the government’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan and the foreign secretary’s holiday.

Former cabinet minister David Davis said it was “nonsense” that Mr Raab should consider his position after he was found to be on holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the insurgents.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said that while there had been failings in the handling of the crisis, they could not be directed at any one person and that Mr Raab was a “workaholic” who would often put in 60-hour weeks.

“Last Friday, nobody in the House of Commons, or anywhere in Fleet Street or anywhere, or indeed in the organisation of the Taliban, knew that they would have, by Sunday, taken Kabul. Nobody,” Mr Davis said.

“The Americans were saying it could happen in 30 days, our own intelligence said similar.

“So the idea that somebody should rush back from a holiday – frankly, a workaholic minister, which is what he is – is sort of daft, really. It’s worse than 20:20 hindsight.

“The government’s not had a good week, let’s be clear about this, in terms of the handling of this crisis, and it looks like somebody is trying to scapegoat one member of government.”