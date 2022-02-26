Women work for free for nearly two months each year, UK study finds

Women end up working for free for nearly two months a year in comparison with the average man, damning new research has found.

A study carried out by the British Trade Union Congress discovered the gender pay gap for all workers is 15.4pc.

Researchers warned this pay disparity results in women being forced to wait 56 days before they begin to earn money – with the union labelling yesterday “Women’s Pay Day”.

Gender pay gaps were found to be even starker in certain areas of the UK, resulting in women having to work for even longer for free each year.

The study discovered women in the south-east “effectively” have to work for free for 69 days and their pay day is not until March 9.

Women in the south-west and the east midlands must wait until the beginning of March to start earning money this year.

Researchers said “regional variations” in the amount of money women take home are likely to be triggered by differences in industries across the country.

The report found the gender pay gap still exists in sectors where women are heavily represented such as social care and education, with women making much less money per hour on average than their male counterparts as they are more likely to be in less well-paid positions or part-time roles.

Researchers found the gender gap was as high as 25.4pc in the education sector, while it was 18.3pc in health and social work roles. But the gender pay disparity was highest in finance and insurance – hitting 32.3pc.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said: “It’s shocking that working women still don’t have pay parity. At current rates of progress, it will take nearly 30 years to close the gender pay gap.

“It’s clear that just publishing gender pay gaps isn’t enough. Companies must be required to explain what steps they’ll take to close gender pay gaps, and bosses who don’t comply with the law should be fined.”

Ms O’Grady said the last two years have demonstrated workplaces can go further in supporting women to juggle childcare and caring for relatives with their paid work.

The study, by the Fawcett Society, the UK’s leading gender equality charity, found women of colour are under-represented at the highest levels in many sectors and unearthed “generational gender pay gaps”, with pay disparity greater for older women. (© Independent News Service)