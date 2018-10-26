Woman rejects apology from Ryanair passenger who launched racist tirade

The woman who was the victim of a racist tirade on a Ryanair flight has rejected an apology from the passenger concerned because he denied being racist.

David Mesher apologised publicly for the first time, in an interview aired on Friday, over his treatment of Delsie Gayle, saying he lost his temper "a bit".

Footage showed him calling the 77-year-old widow an "ugly black bastard" and telling her "Don't speak to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow".

Mr Mesher, who has been spoken to by police in Birmingham, where he lives, apologised for the first time in the interview aired a week after the incident.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain that the dispute began after he asked Ms Gayle to move from her seat but "she didn't seem to want to get up".

"I probably lost my temper a bit and ordered her to get up," he said, adding that he "absolutely" regrets his behaviour.

"I'm not a racist person my any means and it's just a fit of temper at the time, I think," he continued.

"I apologise for all the distress you've had there and since."

But Ms Gayle and her daughter, Carol Gayle, rejected the apology over the language used on the plane from Barcelona to London on October 19.

Asked if she accepts the apology, Delsie Gayle said: "I don't think so. You must forget and forgive but it's going to take a long time for me to get over what he has done to me."

Her daughter added: "He says he wasn't racist - he wouldn't be saying words like that if he wasn't racist."

They also renewed their criticism of Ryanair, saying they are still yet to hear from the budget airline, branding its statement saying staff had apologised "lies".

Officers from West Midlands Police assisted Essex Police, who are leading the investigation, by speaking to Mr Mesher in his sheltered accommodation in Yardley Wood on Thursday.

The incident took place on the tarmac of Barcelona Airport before the plane departed for Stansted, so UK police have said officers will pass the investigation to Spanish authorities.

Essex Police said: "There are agreed national protocols to follow when incidents are reported to have happened in another country. As such, we will be conducting an investigation to submit to the Spanish authorities in due course."

Delsie Gayle has spoken about how "depressed" she felt about the tirade, adding: "I haven't done anything to attack him, it's because of the colour of my skin I was abused like that."

Ryanair issued a statement to media today to "clarify facts" about their communication with the Mr Mesher and Ms Gayle following the incident.

Not naming either of the passengers due to data protection, the airline said they wrote to both on the Sunday morning once they were made aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the airline said Ryanair "only became aware of this video late on Sat 20th Oct, which showed that racist abuse had taken place during a verbal argument between two passengers seated adjacent to each other during the boarding of this flight on Fri 19th".

They continued; "Ryanair immediately reported this video, and the racist abuse, to the Essex Police in Stansted Airport at 9am on Sun 21st Oct. We provided the Police with a copy of the video, and relevant details of the two passengers involved.

"These prompt actions disprove the false claims that Ryanair did not respond “quickly” or “appropriately” to this video."

They added that the Spanish cabin crew were aware of an argument between these two passengers during the boarding process, but were not aware of, as they were not present when, racist comments that were made by the male passenger towards the female passenger.

They said Ryanair did not become aware of the content of the video until late Saturday evening when it began to go viral online.

They stated that the crew present followed company procedure.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: "We again extend our very sincere apologies to this passenger for the regrettable, and unacceptable remarks that were made to her by an adjacent passenger, and we believe that by reporting this matter immediately to the Essex Police and by apologising in writing to this customer early on Sunday morning, Ryanair treated it with the urgency and seriousness it warranted.

"We trust that this statement will address the inaccurate media coverage of this incident over recent days, and that the legal rights of both passengers will be respected, while the Police services in Essex and Barcelona conduct their investigation of this matter, with Ryanair’s full cooperation and assistance."

