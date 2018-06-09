Woman prompted 'love triangle' murder by sending jealous ex photo of her performing sex act on new lover - trial hears

Independent.ie

A woman alleged to have been at the centre of a love triangle which ended in murder has appeared in court to deny an offence of incitement.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/woman-prompted-love-triangle-murder-by-sending-jealous-ex-photo-of-her-performing-sex-act-on-new-lover-trial-hears-36992410.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36992409.ece/aca2b/AUTOCROP/h342/bramley001.jpg