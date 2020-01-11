Woman posed as teen boy to trick girls into sexual contact

A young British woman who posed as a teenage boy to deceive potentially dozens of girls into having sexual contact with her was jailed for eight years yesterday.

Gemma Watts (21), from north London, created an online persona as Jake Waton, a 16-year-old boy, and used social media to strike up relationships with girls as young as 14. Watts pleaded guilty in November to seven charges relating to four victims aged 14 and 15, although police believe she was a prolific predator and there were likely to be many other unidentified victims.

The charges included assault, sexual assault and meeting a child following sexual grooming. Watts was sentenced to eight years in prison at Winchester Crown Court in southern England.

She would start her grooming by liking girls' profiles on Snapchat or Instagram, then sending them complimentary messages.

