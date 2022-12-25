| 10.4°C Dublin

Woman killed in ‘heartbreaking’ Christmas Eve shooting at pub

Police crime scene tape surrounds the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on Christmas Eve. Merseyside Police said officers were called to the pub on Saturday following reports of gunshots. A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2022. Expand
Police crime scene tape surrounds the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on Christmas Eve. Merseyside Police said officers were called to the pub on Saturday following reports of gunshots. A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2022.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on Christmas Eve. Merseyside Police said officers were called to the pub on Saturday following reports of gunshots. A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2022.

Aine Fox and John Besley

A shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve in which a woman was killed and a number of other people injured has been described as “heartbreaking”.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village at around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.

