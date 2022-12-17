| 7°C Dublin

breaking Woman dies after crush at Asake concert in Brixton

Police officers at the scene outside Brixton O2 Academy where they are investigating the circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries in an apparent crush as a large crowd tried to force their way into the south London concert venue. Expand

Henry Vaughan

A woman has died following a crush at a concert in the UK.

Nigerian artist Asake said he is "devastated" and "overwhelmed with grief" after a woman died following a crowd crush outside his concert at the O2 Academy Brixton.

