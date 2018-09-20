Woman died after drinking Flash floor cleaner left in water jug by hospital beside, inquest hears

A jury in the inquest of an elderly hospital patient who died after drinking Flash floor cleaner left in a water jug by her bedside has resumed its deliberations.

A jury in the inquest of an elderly hospital patient who died after drinking Flash floor cleaner left in a water jug by her bedside has resumed its deliberations.

Joan Blaber died six days after drinking the fluid at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton last year.

The 85-year-old, from Lewes, East Sussex, was admitted with a minor stroke on August 22 but her condition worsened after the incident on September 17 and she died on September 23.

The jury of six women and three men left Brighton and Hove Coroner's Court on Thursday morning to continue their discussions.

Coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley said the jury had recorded "serious failings" and she would be writing to the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust in the form of a Regulation 28 report to prevent further deaths.

She said: "The jury have recorded serious failings, they have identified and explored them and found them directly related to Joan's death and in the light of this I shall be making a Regulation 28 report.

"This is a report requiring action to prevent other further possible deaths. In my opinion, this inquest has shown that action should be taken to prevent the occurrence or continuation of the failings the jury has identified and thus eliminate or reduce the risk of deaths created by these failings."

She said the report would require a response within 56 days and would be sent to the hospital trust, department heads, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and other appropriate parties.

The coroner added that the public should "receive some reassurance" from the jury's "vigorous" examination of the circumstances of Mrs Blaber's death.

Press Association