Woman arrested on suspicion of neglect over death of child from Strep A in Wales

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect over the death of an eight-year-old linked to the Strep A infection in Wales.

According to the BBC, a 33-year-old woman was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police on December 23 after the "sudden death" of a child the day before in Lampeter, Ceredigion, and has been released as inquiries continue.

