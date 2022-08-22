Woman (73) pleads guilty to manslaughter of husband (81) as murder trial due to start

Janet Dunn was due to stand trial on Monday after the death of her husband. Photo: Northumbria Police

A pensioner has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her husband.

Janet Dunn, 73, was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at a property in Ponteland, Northumberland, on March 15.

Northumbria Police said officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in the village at about 5.25pm.

Emergency services attended and found Mr Dunn dead.

Dunn, of Beech Court, Ponteland, was due to go on trial for murder at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

A charge of manslaughter was put to her before the trial was due to get under way, which she admitted.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later confirmed the plea was acceptable.

Prosecutor Peter Glenser QC told the court the medical expert instructed by the CPS “is now privy to more information” than he had been in his initial report.

“As a result, the plea entered this morning is now acceptable to the Crown,” Mr Glenser said.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC, remanded Dunn in custody until her sentencing hearing at the same court on Thursday.

At the time of Mr Dunn’s death in March, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an awful case that has sadly resulted in Anthony’s death.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.”

Dunn was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced on August 25.