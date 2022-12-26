| 5.7°C Dublin

Woman (26) killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting in Merseyside named

Aine Fox

A 26-year-old woman killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards.

Ms Edwards was at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head.

