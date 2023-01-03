| 12.4°C Dublin

Woman (22) who hit herself with hammer and lied about being was groomed by Asian gang is convicted

Eleanor Barlow

A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Eleanor Williams (22) published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times, sparking a witch-hunt against men she accused in the northern English town.

