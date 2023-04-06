‘Without early release, we wouldn’t have got the Good Friday Agreement, and that’s the truth, says ‘Mad Dog’ Johnny Adair

It was one of the most contentious aspects of the Good Friday Agreement.

The early release of paramilitary prisoners was criticised by many victims, but considered central to securing loyalist and republican participation in the last days of the peace process.

In total, 483 prisoners were released – 250 were republicans, IRA and INLA, with 194 loyalists from the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando. Thirty-nine non-affiliated prisoners were granted accelerated release by the Sentence Review Commissioners (SRC).

Only 11 prisoners had their applications refused under the Northern Ireland Sentences Act 1998.

Of the 483 prisoners released, 27 later had their licence suspended by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Only one prisoner remains behind bars, having been refused access to the early-release scheme

The first was UDA boss Johnny Adair, who had his licence recalled after C Company became involved in feuding with other loyalists. He was recalled on two occasions. Adair had been released in 1999 against the wishes of police and British officials.

Adair recalls now: “I was the only prisoner that was granted early release, but the Secretary of State Mo Mowlam blocked it before I even got out.”

Of the 23 recalled prisoners, seven had a republican affiliation and 16 had loyalist paramilitary connections. Only one prisoner remains behind bars, having been refused access to the early-release scheme.

Clifford McKeown is serving a minimum of 24 years for the murder of Michael McGoldrick near Lurgan, Co Armagh, in July 1996.

Last October, a judge ruled that the SRC was entitled to reject the Loyalist Volunteer Force member’s application based on an assessment of the threat he posed to members of the public.​

In 1998, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) appointed two joint chairmen, Brian Currin, a South African human rights lawyer, and John Blelloch, a retired senior NIO civil servant, along with eight other commissioners to serve on the SRC.

Among them was Professor Duncan Morrow, the current director of community engagement at Ulster University.

“We were tasked with processing legislation that didn’t have very much on it in terms of process,” said Prof Morrow.

At first, prisoners had a third taken off their expected term. In Northern Ireland, prisoners already received 50pc remission, so this was in addition to that.

With life-sentence prisoners, a tariff was established and the accelerated release date worked out from there.

Certainly, what it teaches you is the banality of evil – what was carried out in the name of Ireland and Ulster

The first early releases were in October 1998, and among the first out the gates was IRA prisoner and former hunger striker Pat Sheehan.

Sentenced to 24 years for bombing offences, he would go on to be elected as a Sinn Féin MLA for west Belfast in 2010, having worked in various roles for the party.

“I got out on October 21, 1998, my son was born on July 21, 1999 and if you work that out, it is exactly nine months. If he had been a couple of weeks premature, there might have been a stewards’ enquiry,” joked Sheehan.

Prisoners were assessed by psychiatrists to establish whether they were a danger to the public. On rare occasions, the NIO introduced information not in the public domain – high-grade intelligence that kept people such as Adair behind bars.

“The only condition they didn’t get out on was that they’d be a danger to the public,” said Prof Morrow.

“In fact, loads of it was taken to Judicial Review. We were in court at least once a month.

“After two years, they lifted the gates and everyone left in prison at that stage was released. In July 2000, everyone came out.

“It was never an amnesty, it was a release on licence, and yet the recall rate was very low. We didn’t throw murderers on the streets.

“Certainly, what it teaches you is the banality of evil – what was carried out in the name of Ireland and Ulster – was shocking. We read the files, so I know it wasn’t glorious.

“The people who were killed didn’t deserve it, but it had to be brought to an end.”

Mr Sheehan said: “It was clear that there was something going on in the background, but we didn’t know until the early 90s that things were picking up.

“I would have to say that there was an expectation that if there was a peace agreement, prisoners would be released.

It was a new dawn, a new beginning, but everything had to be addressed, including prisoners

“Having said that, the prisoners always made it clear in discussions going on with the leadership that we didn’t want to be pawns. The negotiations were not about getting prisoners out of jail, they were about addressing the causes of the conflict.

“We felt that if the causes of the conflict were addressed, then prisoners were a symptom of that.

“In all previous conflicts, prisoners were released when those conflicts had ended.”

On his release from prison, Sheehan worked as a pub doorman and later a fruit and veg salesman, but the death of his partner, IRA prisoner and Sinn Féin activist Siobhan O’Hanlon in 2006, meant he became a single parent to his son and had to give up his small business.

It was only then he became fully involved in politics.

“I later headed up our Middle East desk, so I’ve been to Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Syria – all over the place.

“A lot of people here have become very cynical about the Good Friday Agreement, but internationally it is held up as the gold standard of peace agreements.”

As the most high-profile loyalist at the time, Johnny Adair’s experience was very different.

He became involved in bloody feuds and was eventually, with his supporters, exiled from Northern Ireland, settling in Ayr in Scotland where he still lives.

Adair said: “It was a new dawn, a new beginning, but everything had to be addressed, including prisoners.

“I know that was a hard thing to swallow, particularly for the unionist community, but without the early release of prisoners there wouldn’t have been a peace agreement.

“Men were locked up for years and then we were going home to our friends, our wives, our loved ones – everyone wanted that from a selfish point of view”.

