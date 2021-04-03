Winner of massive €143m EuroMillions jackpot comes forward

A claim has been staked for the €143m EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a single UK ticket-holder in Friday night's draw, Camelot said.

The claim will now go through a validation process, including checks to ensure the game's terms and conditions are met, Camelot said.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What an Easter weekend for one lucky player.

"They have become the fifth biggest winner in UK National Lottery history and have a fortune which can make their dreams come true.

"We will now look to support the ticket-holder through the process and help them to start to enjoy their life-changing win."

The lucky winner has scooped €143m.

Online Editors