Winner of €76m EuroMillions jackpot to go public

The UK winner of a £76 million EuroMillions jackpot that went unclaimed for six weeks will be revealed on Friday.

The ticket-holder made a claim for the prize - the 12th biggest win ever in the UK - last week, Camelot said.

The claim came from an individual who bought their ticket in the Boston and Skegness parliamentary constituency for the draw on November 2.

The news broke after the December 2 deadline for claims to be made by players who believe they picked the winning numbers, but no longer have the ticket.

But it came well before the May deadline for claims by a player who did still have the ticket.

A press conference with the winner will take place in Grantham on Friday.

The biggest winners on the EuroMillions lottery so far in the UK were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs, North Ayrshire, who took home £161 million in July 2011.

Earlier this year, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, banked a £121 million jackpot in April while another took home just over £77 million in February.

Fred and Lesley Higgins, from Aberdeenshire, scooped the £57 million jackpot in the draw on July 10.

Press Association