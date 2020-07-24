Windrush campaigner who died ‘had spirit broken by Government’, says friend

A Windrush campaigner has died “a broken woman” just a month after delivering a petition to Downing Street calling for action to address the failings that led to the scandal.

Paulette Wilson, who died unexpectedly aged 64 on Thursday, was a “precious gem” who was “broken by the Government”, according to family friend and fellow Windrush campaigner Patrick Vernon.

Ms Wilson from Wolverhampton came to Britain from Jamaica aged 10 in the late 1960s and spent two years under the threat of deportation.

She spent some time in a detention centre before being told she could stay in the UK in 2017.

Mr Vernon told the PA news agency: “It’s a complete shock. She died a broken woman, that’s all I can say.

“The impact of the hostile environment on her mental health … people underestimate the impact of the hostile environment which is based on fear and intimidation.

“And then she really struggled with the compensation form. She really, really struggled with that.”

Mr Vernon was with Ms Wilson last month when they delivered a petition to Downing Street signed by more than 130,000 people calling for action to address failings, as well as demanding swift compensation payments for victims.

Mr Vernon said: “By the end of today, there’s going to be so much anger in the community about how she’s been treated.

“She was like a gem, a precious gem, who got broken by the Government.”

Reflecting on what Ms Wilson was like, he said: “She was young at heart. She had a young spirit. She was was lively. She was fun.

“But with that fun there was sadness, because her spirit was broken. The Government broke her down.

“They took away her humanity, her dignity, her self-respect. And she was trying to build it up again but it was difficult because she had not been sorted out by compensation.

“And there’s lots of people in her situation, in the same boat as her.”

A report published in March found the Windrush scandal – in which people with a right to live in the UK were wrongfully detained or deported to the Caribbean – was “foreseeable and avoidable”, with victims let down by “systemic operational failings” at the Home Office.

Official figures published in May revealed less than 5pc of claims made under a compensation scheme for victims have been paid out.

Since the scandal emerged in 2018, more than 11,700 people have been given “some form of documentation”, Ms Patel told the House of Commons in March.

PA Media