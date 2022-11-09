Williamson quits UK cabinet after claims about his behaviour

Gavin Williamson quit Rishi Sunak’s cabinet last night after conceding that allegations about his conduct had become a “distraction”.

The former Cabinet Office minister said he had decided to “step back from government” while the complaints process into his conduct is carried out, vowing to “clear my name of any wrongdoing”.

The decision to quit follows allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, claims he bullied a former official at the ministry of defence and an accusation of “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.

Mr Williamson said there was an ongoing complaints process “concerning text messages I sent to a colleague” – a reference to Ms Morton’s complaint. “I am complying with this process and I have apologised to the recipient for those messages,” he said.

“Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people. I have therefore decided to step back from government so I can comply fully with the complaints process that is under way and clear my name of any wrongdoing.”

Mr Williamson quit following a meeting with the prime minister yesterday evening.

Mr Sunak said he was accepting the resignation “with great sadness”, but “I support your decision to step back and understand why you have

done it”.

The flurry of accusations triggered a series of investigations by the Tory party, the Commons bullying watchdog and an informal fact-finding exercise by No 10.

His resignation came just hours after Downing Street insisted Mr Sunak still had full confidence in the minister.

Pressure on Mr Williamson began with the publication of messages he sent Ms Morton, and the revelation Mr Sunak was informed of a complaint against him when he appointed his cabinet.