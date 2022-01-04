William’s ‘frustration’ at delay housing Afghan refugees

Chaotic scenes at Kabul Airport last August following the evacuation from Afghanistan. Photo: Wakil Koshar/Getty Images

Prince William has reportedly told Afghan refugees of his frustration at the way the UK handled the evacuation of men, women and children fleeing the Taliban.

He is also understood to have expressed concern at the length of time it has been taking to find permanent accommodation for those who have settled in Britain.

His comments were reportedly made last month during a private conversation with a group of refugees he met at a hotel where they are being temporarily housed.

One of the refugees the prince met during his visit told The Times: “He said he was frustrated at the withdrawal effort in August. He said he wished we could have brought more people to the UK.”

Another refugee said: “He asked us: ‘Why is it taking so long to get into permanent homes?’”

Prince William also told the refugees that they “couldn’t be more welcome” in the UK.

Around 15,000 Afghans were evacuated to the UK in August following the withdrawal of US forces and the rapid takeover by the Taliban.

But it is thought as many as 12,000 are still being housed in temporary accommodation in hotels across the country.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph revealed that Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, was coming under mounting pressure to address the “appalling” delays in resettling refugees.

It is understood that as many as 4,000 of those who have not been found permanent homes are children.

Victoria Atkins, the minister for Afghan resettlement, has suggested that some councils need to do more. She said: “More local authorities must come forward and do their bit in the national effort to help those looking to rebuild their lives here.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]