William and Kate urged by public to ‘keep going’ after Harry bombshell

:: Couple make first appearance since controversial book released

Prince William and Princess of Wales visit the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Merseyside, meeting staff and mental health first aiders and viewing the hospital facilities, January 12, 2022. Bruce Adams/Pool via REUTERS Expand

Close

Victoria Ward and India McTaggart

Prince William and his wife Kate were urged to “keep going” as they made their first public appearance since the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir – but remained tight-lipped over its revelations.

The British royal couple yesterday paid a visit to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital just days after coming under fire from Harry, who laid bare the intimate details of several run-ins with the couple in his book, Spare, including a fight with Prince William.

