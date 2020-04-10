William and Kate turn to Irish social media guru for help

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have hired Irish social media expert David Watkins to lead their digital team.

Mr Watkins (27), from Dublin, previously worked for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but moved to the Cambridges' team after the Sussexes left their royal roles.

He was originally headhunted by the Sussexes last year, during which he crafted their ambitious Instagram strategy and is responsible for their digital "wins" in 2019.

Most recently, he was pictured with Meghan during her final round of engagements in London in January shortly before she and Harry announced their departure from royal duties.

Now William and Kate are relying more heavily on social media to manage their messaging during the UK's Covid-19 lockdown, Mr Watkins has been recruited to lead their digital communications team, a role he began on April 1.

During his eight months with the Sussexes, he managed their day-to-day digital branding and led partnerships aligned with their causes.

Personal

Having moved work to Kensington Palace, he is leaving a similar imprint on the Cambridges' social media strategy, including lengthier captions and more personal touches.

He reportedly spearheaded the video of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's clap for the NHS last month.

In recent weeks, there has been a significant shift in how the Cambridges represent themselves online, with a more personal touch.

On Wednesday, they shared a screengrab of a Zoom conference call in which Kate and William spoke with primary school students from Casterton Primary Academy whose parents are working on the NHS frontline.

Mr Watkins previously worked as global social media co-ordinator at Burberry HQ in London, leading lucrative commercial partnerships with Apple Music.

He is a graduate of St Andrew's College in Booterstown and holds a degree in economics and politics from UCD.

