Will Andrew be cast adrift by the house of Windsor?

But after a 45-minute questioning by BBC Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis, in which the second son of Queen Elizabeth admitted he had "let the side down", will his very public mea culpa help to repair his tarnished reputation?

Clearly this defensive strike was carried out in an effort to insulate the 59-year-old against further disclosures, with the civil case against Epstein's estate still ongoing in the US. Although there is no suggestion Andrew will face new allegations, palace aides have long feared that despite their repeated denials of any impropriety, the saga has done irreparable damage to his public image. Some were even worried he might lose patronages as a result. The question now is whether Newsnight will prove a help or a hindrance?

It is perhaps worth noting that when members of the royal family have given television interviews, it has only served to fan the flames of negative publicity.

From Prince Charles's outpouring to Jonathan Dimbleby, to the late Diana, Princess of Wales's "three of us in this marriage" comment to Panorama's Martin Bashir, the royal family on camera tend to be clipped into convenient sound bites, with the original context of the conversation often lost.

Even now, Harry and Meghan's recent interview with ITV's Tom Bradby is only remembered for the remarks Harry made about being on a "different path" to his brother William and Meghan's claim that "not many people have asked if I'm OK".

Eyebrows were raised when a series of stories appeared in the papers suggesting an image of Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused him of having sex with her "three times, including one orgy" when she was 17, had been doctored and when royal sources suggested Andrew had only visited Epstein in New York, after the financier was released from prison in 2011, to break off the friendship.

There was also a story about Andrew "squaring up" to one of the Queen's aides, which prompted such a rigorous leak inquiry at Buckingham Palace that the police were involved.

But despite his insistence that he had no memory of even meeting Ms Giuffre, and her claims against him being ruled "immaterial and impertinent" by a judge in 2015, her assertion in a US television interview that "he knows what he's done" proved impossible to ignore.

Yet when suggestions Andrew could not have been in the picture because he has "chubbier fingers" failed to convince the public, the palace was left with little option but to address the claims head on.

According to one source close to Andrew, he had felt "paralysed by not being able to get his point across" because the issue "turns over every day in his head".

As he admitted himself to Maitlis: "I stayed with him and that's the bit that, as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis."

The source added: "The hope is that people who write pieces after this will change the narrative a bit.

"If this can be a line in the sand and he can go back to doing his work then it will have been worth it."

Yet will he now go back to being judged on royal initiatives like his Pitch@Palace scheme for young entrepreneurs?

While regret has clearly been expressed in the interview, the public may regard the prince's admission to "letting the side down" as somewhat of an understatement.

Like all apologies by members of 'the firm', the sorrow often appears to be expressed for the situation they find themselves in, rather than their own culpability.

Many will be left scratching their heads over Andrew's amnesia over meeting Ms Giuffre, when Epstein's former pilot has alleged that he flew at least three times in 2001 with the teenager and the financier and claims to have the flight logs to prove it.

And while Queen Elizabeth may have granted her approval for the prime-time interview, other family members will naturally worry that Andrew has set an unhelpful precedent for breaking with the 93-year-old monarch's famous mantra to "never complain or explain".

While admittedly he is not the first member of the royal family to do so - and probably won't be the last - the move is likely to put further strain on his already fragile relationship with his brother and future king, the Prince of Wales.

When Prince Charles becomes king, the heir to the throne favours a slimline monarchy with only the major players taking centre stage on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The move to project William and Kate to the forefront of major royal events as the next Prince and Princess of Wales is likely to push Andrew and his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, further into the background.

The hullabaloo surrounding Epstein will only serve to confirm Charles's fears that the public will have no truck with minor "hangers-on" once Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are no longer with us. While she is still alive, the sovereign remains Andrew's most vocal advocate within the royal family but, once she is gone, he will cut a very isolated figure.

The Queen has also indulged Sarah, Duchess of York, Andrew's ex-wife, by inviting her to Balmoral every year - in the Duke of Edinburgh's absence. It is hard to imagine Prince Charles continuing this tradition.

With Harry and Meghan already proving somewhat of a challenge in public relations terms, Prince Charles will be mindful of steadying the ship - which may inevitably result in his brother, a former naval officer, being removed from the top deck altogether.

