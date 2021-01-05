WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins fight against US extradition

Stella Morris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, gestures as she addresses the media outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A British judge has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of violating the Espionage Act, because he is at extreme risk of suicide and might not be protected from harming himself in a US prison.

Many experts had expected District Judge Vanessa Baraitser to permit extradition in the high-profile case, but she said the defence had provided compelling evidence that Mr Assange (49) suffe rs from severe depression, that he has written a will, sought absolution from a priest and that a razor blade was found hidden in his cell at Belmarsh prison in London.

The judge said she relied on testimony from psychiatrists called by the defence, who stressed that Mr Assange was actively planning to kill himself if ordered to face trial in the United States.

“The overall impression is of a depressed and sometimes despairing man fearful for his future,” Judge Baraitser said.

Mr Assange was at the rear of courtroom, sitting in a glass booth, wearing a dark blue suit and a green surgical mask, and he closed his eyes as he listened to the judge block his extradition.

Read More

His partner and mother of their two children, Stella Moris, wept, as WikiLeaks editor in chief Kristinn Hrafnsson put his arm around her shoulders.

In her ruling, the judge said she had no doubt that Mr Assange could have a fair trial with an impartial jury in the United States.

Instead, she focused on the harsh conditions Mr Assange could face if convicted. She described America’s supermax prison, the Administrative Maximum Facility or AMX, in Florence, Colorado, as a facility where inmates are kept in lockdown 23 hours a day with almost no human contact.

“Faced with the conditions of near total isolation without the protective factors which limited his risk at HMP Belmarsh, I am satisfied the procedures described by the US will not prevent Mr Assange from finding a way to commit suicide and for this reason I have decided extradition would be oppressive by reason of mental harm and I order his discharge,” Judge Baraitser said, reading from her ruling.

Mr Assange is charged with 18 federal crimes, including conspiring to obtain and disclose hundreds of thousands of pages of secret government documents, including classified diplomatic cables and sensitive military reports from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which were released through the WikiLeaks website, as well as directly to journalists.

Prosecutors want Mr Assange flown by US marshals to Northern Virginia to face the charges, which expose him to 175 years in a maximum-security prison.

The US government will appeal to the High Court to reverse the judge’s ruling, a process that could take several months – perhaps even longer because of Mr Assange’s poor health and the soaring outbreak of coronavirus in Britain.

As the Assange extradition case has been long and complex, the High Court will probably agree to hear the appeal, said Nick Vamos, formerly head of the extradition unit at the Crown Prosecution Service and partner at Peters & Peters law firm.

Mr Assange was returned to Belmarsh prison yesterday. He will seek release on bail and his attorney Edward Fitzgerald said the defence will submit new evidenc e tomorrow to counter a previous ruling that Mr Assange is a flight risk.

Mr Vamos said that if the US government loses its appeal in the High Court, it can pursue a final appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court, which might agree to hear the case, if it raises new legal questions that need to be resolved.

In a series of hearings over the past year, Mr Assange’s lawyers argued that the Trump administration is targeting the Australian for “purely political” reasons.

Read More



