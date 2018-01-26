Wikileaks founder Julian Assange could walk free today after more than five years in Ecuadorian embassy

Independent.ie

Julian Assange could walk free from the Ecuadorian embassy within hours, since he will ask a London court on Friday to drop an arrest warrant stemming from his breach of bail conditions in Britain.

