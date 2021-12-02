‘Wicked’ stepmother and ‘pitiless’ father guilty of six-year-old boy’s killing

Thomas Hughes, who was found guilty of the manslaughter at Coventry Crown Court of his six-year-old son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Picture: PA

Emma Tustin, who has been convicted of murder and her partner Thomas Hughes has been found guilty of the manslaughter at Coventry Crown Court of his six-year-old son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Picture: PA

A "wicked" stepmother and a "pitiless" father have been convicted of cruelly abusing and killing his six-year-old son.

Emma Tustin (32) was unanimously convicted of murdering Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday.

Her partner and Arthur's father, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes, was found guilty of manslaughter, after his son suffered an "unsurvivable brain injury" on June 16, 2020.

In court, the pair had been described by prosecutors as "utterly ruthless, unthinking and pitiless".

Speaking after the verdicts, Arthur's maternal grandmother, Madeleine Halcrow, called them "wicked" and "evil".

She also described the couple's behaviour, which included Tustin poisoning the youngster by force-feeding him salt-laced meals, as "unfathomable".

"I think they are cold, calculating, systematic torturers of a defenceless little boy. They're wicked, evil. There's no word for them, especially your own child," said the grandmother.

Tustin carried out the fatal assault while in sole care of Arthur at her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, callously taking a photograph of the youngster on her mobile phone as he lay dying in the hallway, then sending the image to Hughes.

She then took 12 minutes to call 999, instead first ringing Hughes, then lying to medics that Arthur "fell and banged his head and while on the floor banged his head another five times".

Tustin later claimed he must have thrown himself down the stairs, despite evidence he was barely strong enough to pick up his own bedding, or stand.

Hughes, of Stroud Road, Solihull, was convicted of encouraging the killing, including by sending a text message to Tustin 18 hours before the fatal assault telling her "just end him", then later saying to his son "Watch you little c***, I'll bury you six feet under."

On one occasion before his death, Arthur told his father: "I am in danger with you, dad".

Jurors also convicted Tustin of two counts of child cruelty, including salt-poisoning and withholding food and drink from Arthur.

She had already admitted two other cruelty counts; wilfully assaulting Arthur on three occasions and isolating him, including by forcing him to stand in the hallway for up to 14 hours a day as part of a draconian punishment regime.

Hughes, who had denied any wrongdoing, was also convicted of the cruelty offences which Tustin had admitted - but cleared of withholding food and drink, or of poisoning his own son with salt.

It emerged at trial that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, after concerns were raised by his paternal grandmother Joanne Hughes, but they concluded there were "no safeguarding concerns".

Jurors took six hours and 15 minutes to deliver verdicts, and afterwards held a minute's silence in Arthur's memory.

An independent review is now under way into the authorities' contact with Arthur before his death.

The mother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes had herself been jailed for stabbing her own partner to death in a drink and drug-fuelled rage.

It emerged at their trial at Coventry Crown Court how the youngster had only been in his father's care, after his natural mother Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, was jailed for killing her boyfriend.

Hughes and Labinjo-Halcrow had shared custody of their son, until her arrest for killing 29-year-old delivery driver Gary Cunningham in their home at Frensham Way, Birmingham, in February 2019.

Labinjo-Halcrow's conviction was later quashed after an appeal but she was found guilty of manslaughter after a retrial at Birmingham Crown Court in July, 2021 and sentenced to 11 years.

Mrs Justice Amanda Tipples, sentencing, described how Labinjo-Halcrow had told "lie after lie" about her crime, and showed no remorse.

Labinjo-Halcrow and Mr Cunningham, who met on an alcohol awareness course, both "drank too much and had mental health problems", the judge said.

Mrs Justice Tipples said: "There were fights. Gary was violent to you and you were violent to Gary.

"It was not all one-way.

"You were as bad as each other.

"You told lie after lie about the extent of the violence inflicted on you by Gary."

The court heard Labinjo-Halcrow was seeing another man at the same time as Mr Cunningham with neither man aware of the other.

The judge told her: "You are an arch manipulator, to get what you wanted with who you wanted."

Prior to the killing, during an incident in November 2018 Labinjo-Halcrow had stabbed Mr Cunningham in the arm, while Arthur was in their flat.

During the fatal attack on February 23, 2019, her victim was stabbed four times; once in the chest and three more times in his left leg, including a fatal blow behind his knee which was 11cm deep.

Mrs Justice Tipples said: "However drunk and drugged you were that morning I'm quite sure you know what actually happened."

She added: "After you had been arrested you told them (police) he had killed himself.

"You were taken out of the flat and walked past his dead body covered with a sheet.

"You didn't show a flicker of emotion.

"You stepped over his dead body."

Mrs Justice Tipples, concluding there was no element of self-defence to her crime, told her: "You are an intelligent woman, academically successful in school and attended university.

"You used that intelligence to tell this jury an extensive and elaborate series of lies you made up after you killed Gary in order to describe the relationship where you had been the victim."