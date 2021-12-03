‘Wicked’ stepmother and father to be sentenced over six-year-old Arthur’s killing today

Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Emma Tustin, who has been convicted of murder and her partner Thomas Hughes has been found guilty of the manslaughter at Coventry Crown Court of his six-year-old son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, after cruelly abusing him before his death. West Midlands Police/PA Wire

The “wicked” stepmother and “pitiless” father who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will be sentenced at Coventry Crown Court on Friday.

Emma Tustin, 32, was convicted on Thursday of murdering the defenceless boy who had been subjected to a campaign of “evil” abuse.

Her partner and Arthur’s father, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes, was found guilty of manslaughter, after his son suffered an “unsurvivable brain injury” on June 16, 2020.

Tustin carried out the fatal assault while in the sole care of Arthur at her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, violently shaking him and repeatedly banging his head, likely against the hallway wall.

She then callously took a photograph of the unconscious youngster on her mobile phone, while he lay dying in her hall, then sending the image to Hughes.

Tustin then took 12 minutes to call 999, instead first ringing Hughes, before lying to medics and later police that Arthur “fell and banged his head”.

She claimed at trial he must have thrown himself down the stairs, despite evidence he was so starved he could barely stand.

Hughes, of Stroud Road, Solihull, was convicted of manslaughter after encouraging the killing by his actions, including sending a text message to Tustin 18 hours before the fatal assault telling her “just end him”.

In court, the pair had been described by prosecutors as “utterly ruthless, unthinking and pitiless”.

Expand Close Undated family handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Family Handout/West Midlands Police/PA Wire / Facebook

After his death, Arthur was found to have 130 injuries all over his body, after being hit, slapped, kicked, punched and beaten, “over and over”.

Tustin admitted two other counts of child cruelty, by wilfully assaulting the boy and isolating him in the home by making him stand up to 14 hours a day in the hallway with jurors convicting Hughes on both those counts.

Speaking after the verdicts, Arthur’s maternal grandmother, Madeleine Halcrow, called them “wicked” and “evil”.

Expand Close Undated family handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Family Handout/West Midlands Police/PA Wire / Facebook

She described the couple’s behaviour, which included Tustin poisoning the youngster by force-feeding him salt-laced meals, as “unfathomable”.

“There’s no word for them, especially your own child,” she said.

An independent serious case review is now under way into the actions of Solihull Council social workers who found “no safeguarding concerns” after visiting Arthur, just two months before he was murdered.

Expand Close Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Thomas Hughes, 29. West Midlands Police/PA Wire / Facebook

Hughes’ mother, Joanne Hughes, had seen bruises on Arthur’s back, with the boy telling how Tustin “called him an ugly, horrible brat” and shoved him into the stairs.

She alerted children’s social services to the bruises in April, just weeks before his death.

Expand Close Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Emma Tustin, who has been convicted of murder and her partner Thomas Hughes has been found guilty of the manslaughter at Coventry Crown Court of his six-year-old son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, after cruelly abusing him before his death. West Midlands Police/PA Wire / Facebook

But two social workers who saw Arthur at Cranmore Road, had “no safeguarding concerns”.

Solihull’s Local Child Safeguarding Partnership is now carrying out an independent review of the circumstances surrounding the “terrible tragedy”, including the actions of Solihull Council’s social services.