Why this crazy race to be the next Tory leader is a reminder of our own political past

Go to the front of the class now if you can truly say you knew who Penny Mordaunt was before this week. This politics lark has paid the bills for me for longer than I care to admit, but hand on heart, I could have only told you she was “something in the British cabinet”.

Suddenly, she’s a media darling and the bookies’ favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister. Part of the reason for her emergence as a real contender is that old Johnson allies – even those who peremptorily dumped him early last week – are now seen as “toxic”.

The ruling Conservative Party is seeking to recast its image in hopes of not getting slaughtered at the next election, expected by late 2024.

The “toxic” tag will remind many Irish political anoraks about what happened to key Fianna Fáil people after the 2008 economic crash and subsequent entry of the dreaded EU-IMF-ECB troika to run this country.

It is also reminiscent of what happened to Fine Gael-Labour luminaries after five years of signing off on austerity in coalition over the years 2011 to 2016. That one pointed up the veracity of former EU Commission president Jean Claude Juncker’s summation that “we know what to do to fix the economy – we just don’t know how to get re-elected after we do that”.

This crazy British Tory leadership race, caused by the reckless behaviour of Johnson, which finally caught up with him, is engaging for students of politics on this side of the Irish Sea, not least because its outcome affects us for a host of reasons, and not just via Northern Ireland.

Happily, the uber-Brexiteer rhetorician and recent attorney general Suella Braverman failed to get above the 30-vote exclusion threshold.

We must also stress that comparisons between British and Irish politics are becoming increasingly limited, and in the main that is rather good.

By yesterday, the original 11 declared runners, many of them with serious delusions far beyond their ability, had mercifully whittled down to five after two bouts of voting by the 358 MPs. Happily, the uber-Brexiteer rhetorician and recent attorney general Suella Braverman failed to get above the 30-vote exclusion threshold.

The next round of voting is on Monday – expect the two lowest to fall soon around then. Then it could well be a three-way battle, with surprise front-runner Ms Mordaunt so far sandwiched between the other two heavy-hitters, former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss, the former Remainer who is these days a very strident Brexiteer.

Rishi Sunak is still in first place, having finally breached three figures with 101 yesterday. Many pundits pointed out that the last two leaders of the Conservative Party, Johnson and Theresa May, did that in the first bout of voting in 2016 and 2019 respectively. The real point here is that Ms Mordaunt stays in second place with 83 votes to Liz Truss’s 64.

There was more bad news yesterday in a YouGov poll of Tory members that showed Rishi Sunak losing in a head-to-head with either of the two women front-runners.

The former chancellor’s own toxicity relates to revelations of his very rich wife’s non-domiciliary tax status. His pulling of the rug from under Johnson last week may not have entirely purged people’s memories of this, and his longer association with the ousted leader is still a liability. Political toxicity is easier to acquire than to banish, and a turnaround requires time.

A series of televised debates starting tonight and continuing over the weekend will be a big test for all contenders, especially Penny Mordaunt. Already, even the mild-mannered Financial Times’s political writers say “the knives are out for Ms Mordaunt”, so the coming days will be a big test.

As things stand, the final choice between the last two candidates standing will be made by postal ballot of the party’s 200,000 paid-up members, adding up to 0.29pc of the UK population. Most of these are white males, aged over 60, living in the south-east of England.

The question that lurks in the shadows is whether Tory activists are ready for a party leader who comes from the Asian community.

We can expect a result by September 5, with the winner likely to become UK prime minister the next day.