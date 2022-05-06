| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why these UK local elections suggest Keir Starmer could be next British prime minister

English council results do not herald a landslide at the next general election, but they don’t have to for Labour to form a government

In London, Labour has gained control of visible and symbolic councils (Getty Images) Expand

Close

In London, Labour has gained control of visible and symbolic councils (Getty Images)

In London, Labour has gained control of visible and symbolic councils (Getty Images)

In London, Labour has gained control of visible and symbolic councils (Getty Images)

John Rentoul

The local election results in England so far are good for Labour without being great. Labour has done well in London but less well elsewhere. The Conservatives have done badly in areas with a lot of graduates but actually gained support in areas with few graduates.

In London, Labour has gained control of visible and symbolic councils: Westminster, which has never been Labour; Wandsworth, a Tory beacon of low council taxes; and Barnet, with a significant Jewish population. In each case the change is mainly because the Tory vote has gone down more than the Labour vote increasing, but it is the difference between the two that matters most and Labour has been disappointed in those places so many times before.

Most Watched

Privacy