‘Why prison, and not Profumo, was my mum Christine Keeler’s biggest regret’

A campaign for a posthumous royal pardon for a woman who brought the British establishment to its knees was launched last week, a stone’s throw from a GAA pitch outside Longford town.

The campaign was launched at the home of Seymour Platt (49), who also revealed his mother, Christine Keeler — the iconic model at the heart of one of Britain’s biggest sex scandals — wished to move to Ireland before she died.

“She moved to Holyhead to be near the ferry, so she could come and visit us,” he said. “Before she died, she wanted to move here, but she was not up to it and would not have survived it,” he said. At the time she was suffering from serious lung disease and was on oxygen.

Platt, who is a coach with Grattan Óg GAA club, said few in the community knew who his mother was until her death in 2017.

“I think my neighbours only found out because a journalist knocked on their door looking for me,” he said. “That was the first time they heard about it.”

Seymour Platt, Christine Keeler’s youngest son, last week submitted a legal dossier to the British secretary of state for justice, as a “petition for mercy”. His mother’s dying wish was for Seymour to tell the truth about her life, and he believes it’s time to correct the narrative.

The petition states that Keeler was denigrated and “slut-shamed” by the establishment. It says granting the pardon is “an opportunity for public recognition and reappraisal of the enormous damage that can be done to women by the State, by media, and by abusive individuals”.

Raised in an unheated caravan and abused as a child, Keeler was just 19 and working as a showgirl in a London cabaret club when she was befriended Stephen Ward. He was an osteopath who nurtured powerful male friends, and cultivated pretty young women to keep them entertained.

He introduced Keeler to John Profumo, a married UK government minister, and to Soviet naval attaché Yevgeny Ivanov. She had liaisons with both that became public in 1963, ending Profumo’s career and triggering one of the greatest British sex scandals of all time.

While Ward was parading Keeler and other young women around society parties, she was being pursued by London low-life Lucky Gordon, who stalked and raped her, according to her son. When the Profumo affair was making headlines in April 1963, Gordon lay in wait for Keeler at a friend’s flat in London and assaulted her.

Gordon was convicted and jailed, but was later released after claiming Keeler lied at his trial. Two men were also at the friend’s flat that night, and Keeler had denied they were there.

In the petition, Platt’s legal team argue that Keeler had lied to spare their blushes, as the witnesses were married, and also had criminal records. There was reason to conclude she was “in fear”.

In December 1963, the 22-year-old woman who had rocked the establishment was convicted of perjury and obstructing justice. She was sentenced to nine months in jail. Gordon walked free.

“My mum pleaded guilty to perjury because she didn’t think she could get a fair trial,” said Platt. She “took a deal”.

Keeler rarely spoke about her past with her son. However, she did share with him her anger at being incarcerated.

“My m um just told me, ‘I shouldn’t have gone to prison. What happened to me was wrong.’ She used to say she was the first person in legal history who went to prison because she didn’t say a witness was at the scene of the crime,” he said.

“That’s as much as I got out of her.”

As a child, Platt also avoided the subject. “I think it’s because it’s about your m um having sex, and that’s the last thing you want to hear. But it was a big shadow, and I spent a lot of my childhood trying to walk away from that shadow."

Delving into the detail of the archives, when he began his quest 18 months ago to clear his mother’s name, was an unexpectedly emotional experience.

“I began to get angry about the lies that people were telling about her,” he said. “When you read the testimony, there is a section where she talks about asking everybody for help to get away from Gordon. Gordon just kept harassing her.”

Prison, not the Profumo affair, was her greatest regret in life: “She would have told you that the worst thing that ever happened to her wasn’t the Profumo scandal, but it was going to prison. Because the guy who beat her up, who made her life a misery, and who frightened her all her life, walked free,” he said.

“As far as her clearing her name, she would never have believed it possible. I don’t think it’s ever something we would have done when she was alive,” he said.

"She wouldn’t have had the strength, she wouldn’t have been able to do it.”