‘Why prison, and not Profumo, was my mum Christine Keeler’s biggest regret’

The Longford-based son of Christine Keeler says his mother was ‘slut shamed’ by UK society

Seymour Platt at a family wedding with Christine Expand

Maeve Sheehan

A campaign for a posthumous royal pardon for a woman who brought the British establishment to its knees was launched last week, a stone’s throw from a GAA pitch outside Longford town.

The campaign was launched at the home of Seymour Platt (49), who also revealed his mother, Christine Keeler — the iconic model at the heart of one of Britain’s biggest sex scandals — wished to move to Ireland before she died.

“She moved to Holyhead to be near the ferry, so she could come and visit us,” he said. “Before she died, she wanted to move here, but she was not up to it and would not have survived it,” he said. At the time she was suffering from serious lung disease and was on oxygen.

