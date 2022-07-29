| 13.6°C Dublin

Why having TV cameras in British courtrooms will make justice for women impossible

Television coverage of courts is not about promoting the criminal justice system, it’s about weaponising public opinion

Screengrab taken from PA Video/Cameras in Court of the first live broadcast of Crown Court proceedings, showing Judge Sarah Munro QC Expand

Kitty Wenham

In 1989, the House of Lords began allowing cameras to record their proceedings.

Thirty years on, how often do you watch Prime Minister’s Questions all the way through, rather than catching up on soundbites in the news and social media? Does watching the House of Commons circus increase your confidence in our government?

