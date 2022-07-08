| 15.8°C Dublin

Why do we ask this one terrible question every time a woman is killed?

Pictured: Sabina Nessa Expand

Sophie Gallagher

For weeks after the murder of primary schoolteacher Sabina Nessa in September, one of the top suggested questions on Google was “what was Sabina Nessa wearing?”

If you did a quick search of the 28-year-old’s name, instead of being served information about her career, her love of make-up and bags, her fondness for her three pet cats, how she would pick fruit off the crabapple tree in her parents’ back garden or how her family would come to desperately mourn her during Eid, readers would be presented with that question.

