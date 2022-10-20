Who’s next? The potential candidates to replace Liz Truss as prime minister

An election for the leadership of the Conservative party will take place within the next week following the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Ms Truss said she will remain as prime minister until a new prime minster is chosen.

The breakneck timetable for a leadership election suggests that party rules will be changed to allow MPs to choose a leader, freezing out the membership, who chose Ms Truss over Rishi Sunak from a shortlist of two this summer.

Read More

It is understood that chancellor Jeremy Hunt will not stand in the contest.

Among those tipped for a bid are Mr Sunak, leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt and former home secretary Suella Braverman.

However the leaders of the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties demanded an immediate general election, insisting that there will be no mandate from voters for a third Tory PM in the space of two months.

In a brief statement at a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she accepted that she “cannot deliver the mandate” on which she was elected.

Today’s announcement, coming just 45 days after Ms Truss was named as successor to Boris Johnson on 6 September, means that she will become the shortest-serving PM in British history, beating George Canning who died after 119 days in office in 1827.

Her departure triggers a new battle for the Tory leadership, with many MPs hopeful that they can unite behind a single candidate for “coronation” in order to avoid giving the final decision on the new PM to party members.

However, there is no clear unity candidate, with supporters pressing the case for Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt, and Ms Braverman thought likely to force a contest by throwing her hat into the ring as champion of the right.

Labour leader Keir Starmer issued a demand for an immediate election once a new Tory leader is in place.

“The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern,” he said. “After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos.”

Mr Starmer added: “The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. They do not have a mandate to put the country through yet another experiment; Britain is not their personal fiefdom to run how they wish.

“The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election - now.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also called for a general election.

“We don’t need another Conservative prime minister lurching from crisis to crisis,” he tweeted.

“We need a general election now and the Conservatives out of power.”