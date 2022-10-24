| 13.4°C Dublin

Who is Rishi Sunak? The man poised to be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister

Rishi Sunak lost out to Liz Truss this summer but his dire economic warnings about her tax policies have been vindicated by her short-lived reign

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Expand
Joe Sommerlad

The choice of Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak proved deeply unwise and Mr Sunak has since been entirely vindicated about the folly of Ms Truss’s “fairy tale” tax cuts and once again finds the keys to No 10 within his grasp.

Should his dream finally come to pass – he must still see off a challenge from Commons leader Penny Mordaunt – he would still, eventually, need to convince the British electorate that his being one of the richest MPs in government, thanks to his marriage to Indian billionaire’s daughter Akshata Murthy, need not be an obstacle to understanding the realities of poverty in the UK today.

