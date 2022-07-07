Who is Ben Wallace, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister?

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson, has previously told how he thwarted an IRA bomb plot as a young soldier.

The Conservative MP completed two operational tours of Northern Ireland with the Scots Guards and has said that when he was 21 and stationed there he found a bomb in a sweet jar.

Wallace told the Sun on Sunday in 2020: “I just remember thinking ‘Well, it hasn’t gone off and I’m not dead, so…’”

The 52-year-old MP for Wyre and Preston North said he was on patrol in west Belfast when his colleague saw someone “moving suspiciously.”

The person placed something under a piece of wood and Wallace stated he went to investigate.

“I remember looking down and seeing one of those big glass jars that you found in old-fashioned sweet shops,” he said.

“It was filled up with Semtex plastic explosives and ball bearings, with wires coming out of it.

“The brown label on the jar said ‘Milk chocolate raisins” - but the contents inside were primed and ready to kill. The policeman beside me yelled ‘It’s effing real’ and the gang scarpered.”

Wallace, who refused to be drawn into a leadership debate today with British media, is among those topping polls among Conservative Party voters to replace the battle weary Johnson.

Earlier today the politician was visiting a training centre for Ukrainian troops in northern England, as he pledged Britain would continue to support the war torn country.

London-born Wallace, who achieved the rank of captain and served in the British Army from 1991-1998, has said in the past that British Forces “are often about defending people who can’t defend themselves.

“Britain doesn’t like bullies. It stands up to them. But sometimes that comes at a cost,” he said.

In 2019, Wallace said there would not be an amnesty for those convicted of participating in terrorist activities in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

He stated anyone convicted of terrorism should be “put in the dock” for their crimes, which conflicts with current legislation currently being pushed through by the Westminster government, angering victims and their relatives, both nationalist and unionist.

However, Wallace, who spent just over a year as Minister of State for Northern Ireland under David Cameron, did call for a reconciliation process following the Troubles, which could allow for individuals confessing to crimes not being prosecuted. Though he would not commit to a complete reprieve.

This was the first time a British Secretary of State had raised the chance of reconciliation with Northern Ireland.

Wallace told the Daily Mail at that time: “I don’t support an amnesty for terrorists. I don’t support an amnesty for people who went out and killed many of these young men and women who went out to defend us. I don’t [think] that is a solution.

“What I do think is that there is a place for reconciliation but how (do) we get there... we must make sure we don’t let off the hook the murderers that are still out there and need to be hunted down and convicted for the killings that they took part in,” he said.

Today Wallace told British media he felt that the disquiet in British politics currently would not detract from the UK’s support for Ukraine, as the country continues to fight Russian aggression.

He claimed to have won cross-party support on the issue from the Scottish National Party (SNP), the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Johnson intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to "cling on" in No 10 until the autumn.

But with his departure firing the starting gun for a contest to replace him, attention has turned to potential successors.

The clear favourite to replace Mr Johnson among Tory party members is Mr Wallace, according to a new YouGov poll.

The Defence Secretary, who has not yet announced a leadership bid, has won admirers in Westminster for his straight-talking and straightforward approach, particularly among Conservative MPs who applauded his push for increased UK defence spending.

Hot on his heels in YouGov's popularity ranking is Penny Mordaunt, who made waves in 2019 as the UK's first female defence secretary before being fired by Mr Johnson shortly after he became Prime Minister.

The Brexit-backing trade minister is reported to have a campaign team in place.

Other big beasts who have not yet announced their candidacy include Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, whose resignations from Cabinet on Tuesday triggered the mass exodus that ultimately crippled Mr Johnson's leadership.

Mr Sunak, whom the YouGov poll puts in third place, was regarded as a frontrunner before his stock took a tumble following disclosures that his wife had non-dom status for tax purposes.

It is understood that Mr Javid, the former health secretary, is seriously considering running, as is Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Mr Shapps, who was key to the Prime Minister's fight for survival during partygate, was among the Cabinet ministers telling Mr Johnson to stand down on Wednesday.

Some Tories have already made their ambitions clear. Attorney General Suella Braverman launched an unlikely leadership bid as support for Mr Johnson crumbled around him on Wednesday night.

Previously a loyalist to the departing PM, she told Peston on ITV that he had handled matters "appallingly" in recent days and that "the balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister - it pains me to say it - but it's time to go".

Ms Braverman, who was first elected as an MP in 2015, will be regarded as something of an outsider for the leadership given the party grandees already tipped to be running.

Prominent Brexiteer and former minister Steve Baker, a senior Tory backbencher, also confirmed on Thursday he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.

He told Times Radio people are asking him to do it, and it would be "dismissive and disrespectful" if he did not heed expressions of support, though he said he regards the prospect with "something akin to dread".

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has made little secret of her leadership ambitions, with a series of high-profile interventions and photo opportunities in which she appeared to be channelling late PM Margaret Thatcher.

Despite being a fervent Johnson loyalist, she was nowhere to be seen as the Government crumbled around him.

She has cut short an official trip to Indonesia and was expected to issue a statement soon, sources close to her said.

Despite not routinely featuring among those tipped to take the PM's place, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng may have raised eyebrows with an intervention on Thursday morning, saying the country needs a leader who can "rebuild trust", and that person should take charge "as soon as practicable".

Sir Robert Buckland, who has just been appointed the new Secretary of State for Wales, has declined to rule out running as Tory leader.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is not planning to stand to become the next Conservative Party leader, it is understood.

The exact timetable for the leadership contest is agreed by the 1922 Committee and Tory Party HQ, with Conservative MPs and party members playing a decisive role in electing the next leader.

Tory MPs will whittle down the candidates to a final two through a balloting process, with party members then voting on who they would prefer.

In the meantime, Mr Johnson will remain as a caretaker prime minister.

But critics of the outgoing PM have suggested he should not be allowed to stay in office until the autumn.

Many agree with senior Tory MP Sir Bob Neill's suggestion that two ballots should be held a day to accelerate the process and have a result in the summer.

Former prime minister Theresa May was asked if she would be prepared to act as a caretaker, but said: "I don't think there's going to be a caretaker prime minister in the sense of somebody else coming into that role."