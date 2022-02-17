Whitehall party pics could go public as Boris Johnson consults lawyer over response to probe

The UK’s Cabinet Office has sought to clarify with the Metropolitan Police whether it will publish more than 300 photos received as part of the inquiry into alleged parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

The force is unlikely to reveal the names of any individuals hit with fines linked to the 12 gatherings under investigation, as the identity of people issued with a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) is not usually disclosed by police.

It is understood the Cabinet Office is now seeking to clarify whether the photos sent to the Met as part of its inquiry will be made public, given that they could potentially identify those involved.

The Met declined to comment, and it is thought the Cabinet Office has yet to receive a response to its query.

More than 300 photos and 500 pages of information were given to the force by the Cabinet Office last month.

ITV News reported the query was lodged by the department’s liaison unit, which is separate to senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigations team.

It follows reports that a Q&A sheet was sent by the liaison unit to government officials caught up in the inquiry, detailing certain aspects of what information will and will not be published by the police.

The Met confirmed a document had been drawn up by the Cabinet Office to brief staff and it was “consulted on those aspects relevant to its investigation and legal processes”.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is working with a personal lawyer on his response to the police investigation.

According to ITV News, Mr Johnson’s legal advisers believe if he can prove he did not get drunk at any of the events he allegedly attended, and resumed normal duties afterwards, he may be able to make the case they were part of his working day.

He previously admitted he was present for 25 minutes at the notorious “bring your own booze” gathering in Downing Street in May 2020, but said he thought it was a “work event” to thank staff.

The Met has sent a questionnaire to approximately 50 people as it conducts its inquiry, Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken. Mr Johnson received his questionnaire on Friday. Downing Street has said his responses will not be made public.