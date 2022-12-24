Where have you been? British PM Rishi Sunak faces questions after week of strikes across UK

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has been challenged about claims he has been missing in action over strikes as unions warned that unprecedented travel chaos across the country could continue for months.

Mr Sunak was also told there would be a “huge escalation” in industrial action next month unless ministers enter into pay talks.

The warnings came as the prime minister was asked to explain “where have you been” after a week of walkouts across the UK, including by ambulance staff and nurses.

Mr Sunak, who has rejected calls for talks with striking workers, said his government was acting “fairly and reasonably” and indicated it would hold firm over public sector pay rises.

Hours later, however, it emerged armed forces personnel are to receive an extra £20 (€22.7) a day if they cover for striking workers over Christmas.

Labour said the best reward would be if they “could stand down and spend Christmas with their families”.

Although early signs were that airports had dealt reasonably well with strikes by border staff, roadside assistance service the RAC warned people in parts of England not to drive before 7pm yesterday.

Many are expected to take to the roads this Christmas because of the strikes at airports and on trains.

Even Mr Sunak was forced to caution people to check before they set out for their destination.

With the great Christmas getaway under way, Mr Sunak said: “I would urge everybody who is travelling at the moment to just please check before you make your journey – so you know what is happening.”

Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the PCS union, which represents striking Border Force staff, predicted that the action “is going to be very effective”.

“We hope that the government will therefore do the right thing and get around the negotiating table and put some money upfront,” he told the BBC yesterday.

If not, he said, “our strike mandate lasts right up until May”.

The rail dispute will also continue in the new year unless the government acts, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said.

Visiting a homeless shelter yesterday, Mr Sunak defended his government’s decision to hold firm on pay in the face of high inflation.

Not negotiating on wages is “in the long term... the right thing for the whole country”, he said.

“What I’m trying to do is make the right long-term decisions for the country, for everybody’s benefit.”

The government is now facing a series of rolling strikes on multiple fronts. Road workers, also represented by the PCS, will continue a four-day walkout, which started on Thursday.

Postal workers represented by the Communication Workers Union walked out for their fifth day of action this month, in a move Royal Mail said was a “cynical attempt to hold Christmas to ransom”.

RMT railway workers will stage another strike from 6pm this evening.