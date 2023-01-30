| 6°C Dublin

Close

What were the key events of British PM Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced a difficult first 100 days in the job (PA) Expand

Close

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced a difficult first 100 days in the job (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced a difficult first 100 days in the job (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced a difficult first 100 days in the job (PA)

Dominic McGrath

The UK’s third and final prime minister of 2022 was swept into Downing Street by Tory MPs as the party searched for stability after the chaotic and brief tenure of Liz Truss.

Having seen off rival Penny Mordaunt and a rumoured Boris Johnson comeback, Mr Sunak stood outside Number 10 promising “integrity” and to fix the “mistakes” of his predecessor.

Most Watched

Privacy