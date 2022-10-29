What is Rishi Sunak’s character? The clues are in his speeches

Character is both something we have and something we play. The office of British prime minister, as the short farce of Liz Truss’s premiership revealed, exposes character like no other. Cheerleaders for Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson liked to pretend that their candidate could change in office. Brown was going to become carefree and Johnson was set to become disciplined. But the transformation is always impossible. The central question, then, as he enters the crucible of power, is who exactly is Rishi Sunak?

There were more than a few buried clues in his first speech at the lectern outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. It was, truth be told, rather a wooden performance which shows political character is something that has to be acted out, even though the character you are playing is a version of yourself.

Sunak did not mention his heritage as Britain’s first prime minister of Indian descent. As he was taking office on the day of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, that seemed like a missed opportunity for definition. Instead, staring oddly into the far distance, he said he was grateful to Britain, a country he loved, which was fine as far as it went, but a little routine.

He is a fluent performer, an articulate speaker and a man who is across the detail of policy, but this whole speech was just a little too careful. The act of speaking at a lectern in Downing Street is highly artificial but the task is to make it seem natural. Sunak brought to it a greater fluency than Truss, though without quite establishing as clear a political character as Johnson was always able to do.

The speech itself was largely the kind of prime ministerial welcome that this period of Conservative government has made so common. Sunak leant heavily on integrity, professionalism and accountability as the virtues he hoped would define his government. There was more than a hint that the Johnson and Truss governments did not live up to this standards. Yet these are difficult words to live up to. Only a day later, he reappointed a home secretary, Suella Braverman, who had been dismissed for a security lapse.

These lofty hopes were followed with a list of vague ambitions — a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, stronger border control — which showed neither any great sense of priority nor even a hint about how any of it might be done. It was intriguing that his speech had no obvious sense of mission beyond acting in the right way. Quite which actions were being commended was not so clear.

Johnson’s mission of levelling up — Conservative code for tackling regional inequalities — did feature in Sunak’s speech but it was relegated to the penultimate issue in a long list. The last item he mentioned was the importance of exploiting the opportunities of Brexit, which sounded rather forlorn. The speech then fizzled out into a standard political conclusion: “Together we can achieve incredible things.”

The immediate coverage concentrated on the extent to which Sunak was distinguishing himself from Johnson and Truss. His cabinet choices did seem to put the Johnson band back together again. His rhetoric, though, borrowed its motifs not from his two immediate predecessors but from David Cameron. The address was all about competence and fixing things, about action over words.

After the erratic and frantic Johnson and the ill-fated ideology of Truss, Sunak seemed to be saying, we will return to the older Conservative virtues of stability and pragmatic competence. Remember the Covid furlough scheme, he was saying. “The man who kept the British economy going during the pandemic” is a good political character to draw.

It is a strange paradox that Sunak has been helped enormously by losing to Truss the first time he tried to become prime minister. Had his long summer campaign been successful, he would have inherited economic troubles that would have been defined as his. Now, after the disaster of the short-lived Kwasi Kwarteng chancellorship, he can define himself as the saviour. It is remarkable that he should be able to do this when the party of government has not changed and when he was himself chancellor until not so very long ago, but there you are. Nobody said the rules of politics were rational.

There are other speeches to which we can refer to unearth Sunak’s political character. A lecture in February to key figures in the City of London, delivered when he was chancellor, was a textbook display of dry fiscal conservatism that was closer to the ideas of Kwasi Kwarteng than Sunak might now be comfortable with. None of it is consistent with the “furlough chancellor” or the prime minister who will now try to avoid spending cuts that bite too deep.

Perhaps the best way to characterise Sunak is to say that he appears to do what he needs to do. Wherever he goes, he speaks with the orthodox voice of where he finds himself. From Silicon Valley to Brexit, he cleaves to the conventional wisdom of where he is. But the conventional wisdom is always set by someone else. It’s up to Sunak to set the terms now, and it is not obvious he really knows who he is yet.

Philip Collins is a former speechwriter for Tony Blair