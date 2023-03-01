| 5.4°C Dublin

What has Rishi Sunak actually achieved with the Windsor Framework?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Windsor Park. Photo: Dan Kitwood/PA Expand

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Windsor Park. Photo: Dan Kitwood/PA

John Rentoul

Rishi Sunak has achieved something that looked, if not impossible, then highly unlikely: he has persuaded the EU to allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to block future EU law from applying in Northern Ireland, and the treaties will be amended to make this happen.

That is a big concession by the EU, and a mark of the difference Rishi Sunak has made. EU leaders like and trust him – Ursula von der Leyen even called him “dear” at their news conference.

