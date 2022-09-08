People shelter under their umbrellas as they gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Meticulous plans for what happens in the event of the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth have been in place for decades.

An elaborate plan was devised in the early 60s and named Operation London Bridge, which specifies every detail including the wearing of black ties in the BBC, comedy TV removed from transmission, sport fixtures cancelled and radio stations to ‘play sombre music’.

It includes plans for two public holidays: one for the queen’s funeral and another for future king Charles’s coronation.

The operation was approved by Queen Elizabeth II herself and has been updated three times a year every year since then.

There are two parts to Operation London Bridge: The formalities, and the impact on society. As a grief-stricken Britain is expected to temporarily grind to a halt, various ceremonies and mourning processes take place.

In the immediate aftermath of Elizabeth II’s death, this is the plan:

A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.

While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent words for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.

The prime minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that “London Bridge is down”.

These words will signify the monarch has passed away and kick off Operation London Bridge – a highly-organised set of arrangements which will eventually culminate in the queen’s funeral.

The queen’s death will first be communicated by her private secretary. This information will then be passed on to UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The Foreign Office’s Global Response Centre, located at an undisclosed location in London, will then immediately inform 15 governments outside the UK where the queen is also the head of state. After this, the centre will pass on the news to the 36 other nations of the Commonwealth for whom the queen has served as a symbolic figurehead for many decades.

It will not be long before the news spreads from world leaders to the general public, with the news of her passing released as a newsflash to the Press Association and thus the global media simultaneously.

This marks a break from the long-held tradition of the BBC being the first news outlet to learn of royal deaths. What’s more, while George VI’s death was not announced until four hours after he died, news of the queen’s demise will be far more instant.

Queen Elizabeth at the Garden of Remembrance in 2011. Photo: PA Commemoration: President Mary McAleese and Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance in 2011. Photo: Frank Mc Grath Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Guinness Storehouse and watch the pouring of a pint on May 18, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland Hosting the queen in 2011. Photo by Gerry Mooney Former president Mary McAleese and husband Martin with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the Áras in 2011, the first state visit of a British monarch since 1911 Queen Elizabeth II is intoduced, by Nickey Brennan, GAA President 2006-2009, to Paddy McFlynn, GAA President 1979-1982, during her tour of Croke Park Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle in October 2020. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth Britain's Queen Elizabeth with President Michael D Higgins Britain's Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth bows after laying a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin Queen Elizabeth II greets Ulster Unionist Leader, David Trimble, at Buckingham Palace, London on 13/10/2003 during a special reception paying tribute to the contribution of more than 400 pioneers in British life. Photo: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire Fishmonger Pat O'Connell shares a laugh with Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the English Market in Cork in 2011. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A footman in mourning clothes will be sent out of the door at Buckingham Palace at the same time to pin a notice of the news to the gates, while the official palace website will feature just one page, revealing the news on a dark background.

Coverage of the queen's passing will kick off immediately. At the BBC, the “radio alert transmission system” will be activated and rehearsals for the queen’s death will be put into action.

Sky News and ITN, which have reportedly spent years rehearsing the death of the queen by substituting the monarch's name for “Mrs Robinson”, will contact royal experts who have already signed contracts to speak exclusively to them.

Flags will be flown at half-mast within 10 minutes of government officials being told about her death. Gun salutes will take place afterwards.

Any tweets and retweets by government officials must be signed-off by spin doctors first. No-one can make a statement until the Prime Minister does.

A TV announcement will be made by Buckingham Palace, followed by 12 days of mourning, at the end of which a funeral will take place.

The queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, automatically becomes king upon her passing, under the rules governing the succession. The monarch’s body will lie in state for three days at Westminster Abbey.

The day of the queen’s funeral and the day of the Prince Charles’ coronation will both be public holidays in the UK.

Immediately following her death, an ‘obit light’ will be broadcast by all commercial radio stations across the UK. When this happens DJs will be required to play ‘sombre music only’.

The BBC will enforce the wearing of black ties amongst all male presenters before an announcement is made.

The network will then briefly show her portraits, accompanied by the national anthem, before the news of her death is broken.

TV schedules will be disrupted for days: archive footage and pre-recorded content will likely fill the airwaves.

Over a 12-day mourning period, the BBC will be required to remove all of its comedy programmes.

Airline pilots will also be required to tell passengers about the queen’s death while they are mid-flight.

Britain would eventually be compelled to reprint its currency too, to reflect the new monarch on the throne.

Members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London. Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire People shelter under their umbrellas as they gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville People shelter under their umbrellas as they gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville People shelter under a Union Jack themed umbrella as they gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville People shelter under their umbrellas as they gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville Members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Most sporting fixtures will also be cancelled out of a mark of respect, but it is unclear how long this will go on for and the day of the funeral will also affect sporting events all over the Commonwealth.

Netflix also has a plan for Operation London Bridge: production on The Crown would cease for a week.