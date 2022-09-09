What happens next: gun salutes sound across Britain as new King Charles addresses subjects for first time

Mourners gather to pay their respects at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (right) and George Russell stand during a minutes silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday prior to first practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Floral tributes and a Paddington teddy bear are laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Flowers and messages of condolence are laid at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday

A gun salute is fired at the Tower of London, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Britain's King Charles boards a plane at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, in Aberdeen, Scotland

Bells tolled across Britain on Friday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II as the nation started 10 days of mourning for its longest-serving monarch.

In imposing city cathedrals and small-town chapels, the bells began ringing at noon as part of a long-planned, carefully organised series of events to mark the queen’s passing.

At the same time, the British Parliament opened a special session to pay tribute to the queen.

An hour later, military gun salutes of 96 shots, one for each year of Elizabeth’s nearly-century-long life, went off around Britain.

Her son, now King Charles III, has arrived back in London from Balmoral Castle in Scotland where Elizabeth died on Thursday, where he will meet the prime minister and give an address to the nation.

The British government on Friday officially declared the start of a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth, publishing 'national mourning guidance'.

A gun salute is fired at the Tower of London, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth





A gun salute is fired at the Tower of London, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Sporting fixtures have been cancelled across Britain, including Premier League matches.

As politicians paid tribute in Parliament, prime minister Liz Truss insisted Britain must show it does not fear what lies ahead after "our lives changed forever" following the death of its "icon" queen.

The prime minister said the king "bears an awesome responsibility that he now carries for all of us", adding: "Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear."

Ms Truss added the British people, the Commonwealth and all MPs must support Charles as he takes the country forward to a "new era of hope and progress, our new Caroleon age".

Her words were heard in a crowded but emotionally charged and silent chamber, the green benches populated by MPs dressed in black, as Parliament came together to mark the death of the nation's longest-reigning monarch.

Ms Truss told the Commons: "On the death of her father King George VI, Winston Churchill said the news had stilled the clatter and traffic of 20th century life in many lands.

"Now 70 years later in the tumult of the 21st century life has paused again. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known."

New line of succession. Infographic PA Graphics.





New line of succession. Infographic PA Graphics.

Ms Truss said the Queen "remained determined to carry out her duties" even at the age of 96, noting: "It was just three days ago at Balmoral that she invited me to form a Government and become her 15th prime minister.

"Again she generously shared with me her deep experience of government, even in those last days."

Ms Truss said the Queen's devotion "remains an example to us all" and hailed her for having "reinvented the monarchy for the modern age".

On the king, she said: "His Majesty King Charles III bears an awesome responsibility that he now carries for all of us.

"I was grateful to speak to His Majesty last night and offer my condolences.

Longest reigning British monarchs. Infographic PA Graphics.





Longest reigning British monarchs. Infographic PA Graphics.

"Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear.

"He has already made a profound contribution through his work on conservation, education and his tireless diplomacy.

"We owe him our loyalty and devotion."

She continued: "All of us in this House will support him as he takes our country forward to a new era of hope and progress. Our new Carolean age.

"The crown endures. Our nation endures. And in that spirit, I say God save the King."

The document, which carried guidance on flying flags, information on travel, and other business and public services, stated that the mourning will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral.

The government said there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during this time, adding that it was at the discretion of individual organisations.

The new King Charles III prepared to meet with the prime minister today and at 6pm address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II, the only British monarch most of the world had known and a force of stability in a volatile age.

Flowers and messages of condolence are laid at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday





Flowers and messages of condolence are laid at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday

The country began a 10-day mourning period on Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96 gun salutes planned in London for 1pm – one for each year of the queen’s long life. People around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen, who died on Thursday in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself.

On his first full day of duties Friday, he is expected to return to London, meet Prime Minister Liz Truss, appointed just days earlier, and deliver a speech to the nation at a time when many Britons are preoccupied with an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.

Floral tributes and a Paddington teddy bear are laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire





Floral tributes and a Paddington teddy bear are laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Hundreds of people arrived through the night to leave flowers outside the gates of Buckingham Palace, the monarch's London home, or simply to pause and reflect.

Finance worker Giles Cudmore said the queen had “just been a constant through everything, everything good and bad.”

“She’s just been the foundation of my life, the country,” he said.

Everyday politics was put on hold, with MPs and peers set to pay tribute to the monarch in Parliament over two days, starting at noon. Many sporting and cultural events were canceled as a mark of respect, and some businesses — including Selfridges department store and the Legoland amusement park — shut their doors.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the queen's death marked an “enormous shift” for Britain and the world.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (right) and George Russell stand during a minutes silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday prior to first practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Monza





Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (right) and George Russell stand during a minutes silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday prior to first practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Monza

“A part of our lives we’ve taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there,” he said.

Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of constancy in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family. Members of the royal family had rushed to her side at the family’s summer residence in Balmoral after her health took a turn for the worse.

On Friday, Truss and other senior ministers are expected to attend a remembrance service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Charles, who became the monarch immediately upon his mother's death, will then be formally proclaimed king at a special ceremony Saturday.

After a vigil in Edinburgh, the queen’s coffin will be brought to London, and she will lie in state for several days before her funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Mourners gather to pay their respects at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.





Mourners gather to pay their respects at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The public’s abiding affection for the queen had helped sustain support for the monarchy during the family scandals, but Charles is nowhere near as popular.

Charles called his mother’s death “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” adding: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The changing of the guard comes at a fraught moment for Britain — and just after a brand-new prime minister took the reins.

It is understood that Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne made it in time to be at Balmoral in Scotland before she passed away yesterday afternoon.

However, her other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and her grandson are understood to have arrived afterwards.

Prince Harry arrived in Scotland an hour after her death was announced. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, Kate and Meghan, remained in London.

Charles is likely to meet the Earl Marshal - the Duke of Norfolk - who is in charge of the accession and the queen's funeral, to approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the coming days.

Operation London Bridge, as the queen’s funeral plans are codenamed, will be combined with Operation Unicorn, the plan for a monarch dying at Balmoral, which is named after the national animal of Scotland.

The plan will cover the queen’s final journey from her favourite home to her resting place beside Prince Philip at Windsor, via Edinburgh and London, where she will lie in state for the public to pay their respects in person.

The date of the funeral is yet to be decided. The plans made provision for 10 days of mourning before the funeral itself, but because the queen died at Balmoral that period could be extended.

Balmoral was her favourite home, and if she could have chosen the place of her death it would have been at the castle bought by Queen Victoria as a summer retreat.

Her coffin is expected to be placed in the drawing room at Balmoral, where it will be covered with a royal standard and a wreath of flowers.

It is likely to remain there for the next three days, where the queen’s children, grandchildren and other members of the royal family have already gathered and where they will be able to spend time together in a private period of mourning.

The queen’s coffin is expected to be taken in three days’ time to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official Scottish residence at the end of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, where it will remain for 24 hours. That afternoon a brief service at the city’s St Giles Cathedral will be attended by the king.

Arrangements for the coffin to move from Scotland to London are subject to change.

A plan to take the coffin on an overnight train journey from Edinburgh Waverley station to London St Pancras are understood to have been replaced by a flight from the Scottish capital to London.

A hearse will then transport the coffin to Buckingham Palace, where it will remain overnight, and where members of the royal family will say prayers.

The lying in state is likely to run for almost 24 hours a day, closing for a short period only for cleaning, to allow admirers from around the world to pay their final respects to the queen.

The queen’s lying in state is expected to last for a full four days, during which the public will be able to file past the coffin to pay their respects, as they did following the death of the queen mother in 2002.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to join the queues.

By next weekend, as the funeral itself approaches, heads of state from around the world will start arriving in London ready for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The earliest date for the funeral is likely to be Monday, September 19.

On the day of the funeral, the queen’s coffin is expected to process on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings using ropes, rather than horses. Senior members of the royal family are expected to walk behind it, as they did for the funeral of Prince Philip and for Diana, Princess of Wales.

The UK armed forces will line the streets and also join the procession.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with a sermon from the Archbishop of Canterbury. It is expected to be

one of the most-watched events in television history, representing a seismic change in the lives of Britons and the queen’s admirers around the world.

Later the same day, her coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Many thousands of people are expected to line the streets for the queen’s final journey from London to Windsor.

The carriage carrying her coffin will process slowly along a circular central London route past Parliament Square, the Mall and Hyde Park Corner, to allow the public to pay their respects.

It will then be moved to a hearse for the drive to Windsor Castle.

Following the committal ceremony, there will be a private internment service with senior members of the royal family.

The queen’s final resting place will be the tiny King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved from the royal vault, where it has remained since his own funeral last year, to the memorial chapel itself.

There the queen and the man who was by her side during 73 years of marriage will finally be reunited, to rest together in peace. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)