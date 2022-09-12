What happens next? Britain’s King Charles to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday as detailed plans in place for lead-up to queen’s funeral

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, where she will lie overnight and then be moved to St Giles Catherdral on Monday. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Pallbearers carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. PA

The coffin of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth has arrived at the royal residence in Edinburgh after a six-hour journey from Balmoral.

The coffin remained in the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight, where staff have been able to pay their final respects.

Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.

Monday September 12

Britain’s new king Charles III and the queen consort Camilla are to visit Westminster Hall in London where both Houses of Parliament will express condolences to the new monarch.

Later on Monday, Charles and Camilla will fly to Edinburgh where they will attend a Ceremony of the Keys and the king will inspect the guard of honour.

Charles will then lead the royal family in procession as the queen’s coffin is taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving.

Members of the public will be able to view the coffin at the cathedral and pay their respects from 5pm for a period of 24 hours.

The king will then hold audiences with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

Later in the evening, the King and other members of the royal family will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.

Tuesday September 13

The king and queen consort are to fly to Northern Ireland on Tuesday to visit Hillsborough Castle, where they will view an exhibition about the late Queen’s long association with the province.

The king will carry out a number of engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of the new monarch’s programme of visits across the UK.

Accompanied by the queen consort, Charles will arrive at Belfast City Airport where he will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down for several engagements.

There they will hold a private audience with Mr Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the region.

The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

After, they will attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which will be attended by some members of the public.

Charles and Camilla will also travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the queen.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.

The trip to Northern Ireland follows a visit to Scotland on Monday, with a visit to Wales planned for later in the week.

Hillsborough in Co Down is the home of the royal residence in Northern Ireland and has been the location for much of the ceremonial activities since the death of the queen.

The proclamation of the new King was read from Hillsborough Castle on Sunday by the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel.

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will return to Stormont later on Monday for a special sitting where tributes to the queen will be paid and a book of condolence opened.

Meanwhile, the queen’s coffin is expected to be flown to London and be placed at rest at Buckingham Palace.

A rehearsal for the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster is also expected to take place.

Details about the route for the lying-in-state queue will be provided late on Tuesday September 13.

Wednesday September 14

In a tribute to his late mother, the King will lead Wednesday’s procession behind the gun carriage carrying her coffin to Westminster Hall, where the queen’s lying in state will begin before the state funeral on September 19.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service following the coffin’s arrival.

Those wishing to pay their respect will be able to file solemnly past the queen’s coffin 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday September 14 until 6.30am on the day of the funeral – Monday September 19.

Senior royals are also expected to pay their own moving tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin – the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Thursday September 15

Lying in state continues and a rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession.

Friday September 16

The king and queen consort are expected to travel to Wales while lying in state continues.

Saturday September 17 – Sunday September 18

The lying in state continues and heads of state will begin to arrive for the funeral.

Monday September 19

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

There will be a national bank holiday in Britain to allow as many people as possible to watch the queen’s funeral.

Lying in state will continue until 6.30am.

The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

Both President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are expected to travel to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the queen’s.