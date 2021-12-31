What Ghislaine Maxwell verdict means for Prince Andrew as sexual abuse case looms

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell will prove a body blow to Britain’s Prince Andrew by lending significant weight to his accuser’s story .

The jury’s verdict, which was returned following a three-week trial, could not have come at a worse time for Andrew (61) as he fights to get a sexual abuse lawsuit thrown out of court.

He has also made an “unprecedented” request for all witness testimony taken in his sexual abuse case to be kept secret, it has emerged, asking for depositions, including his own, to remain under seal, even if neither party declares the evidence confidential.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged that she was a victim of sex trafficking and was assaulted or raped by the Duke on three separate occasions in 2001 when she was only 17. It is a claim he denies.

She tweeted on Wednesday night: “My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that.

“I will remember this day always.”

While not a witness at Maxwell’s trial, Ms Giuffre has loomed large and was mentioned repeatedly in court.

Although her own evidence was not tested, Andrew’s legal team is under no illusion that the guilty verdict will have a significant impact on his case.

The four women who told the New York jury how they were abused by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, have been declared credible by a criminal court.

This alone will give Ms Giuffre’s case impetus. Furthermore, it will make it more difficult for the judge to kick it into touch when he hears arguments on Andrew’s motion to dismiss the civil complaint on January 4.

In seeking to get their own case thrown out, Andrew’s lawyers have sought to paint Ms Giuffre as a money grabber who was after “another payday at his expense”.

Some experts believe the decision not to call Ms Giuffre as a witness at Maxwell’s trial could work in his favour, if it was made, as suspected, because her various inconsistencies were unlikely to withstand the rigorous scrutiny of the criminal court.

The attempts to “smear” her credibility as well as her motives have received criticism, and they will likely now hold even less sway in the court of public opinion.

Andrew has insisted he has no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre but makes no such claim when it comes to Maxwell.

It was Maxwell, an old friend, who introduced him to Epstein in 1999 and it was Maxwell who was often there at the Duke’s side, from Ascot to palace balls, shooting weekends to holidays at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral estate and even Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday party.

Andrew’s spokesman declined to comment on the Maxwell verdict but sources in his camp have acknowledged that it will not help their case.

“The jury has declared that these women are credible, their testimony is credible,” one royal aide said.

“Virginia Giuffre might not have been involved but it’s the cumulative effect.

“If a court has decided they are telling the truth, that gives her story a significant boost.”

Bradley Simon, a former federal prosecutor in New York who now works as a defence attorney, had previously stated that it would be “guilt by association” for Prince Andrew if Maxwell was convicted.

