It turns out that the blight of the disposable cup is nothing new.

What a lot of old rubbish: an ancient single-use cup goes on show

An ancient cup, designed to be hurled out with the rubbish, is going on display at the British Museum, demonstrating that, even then, nobody wanted to do the washing up.

The 3,500-year-old, single-use vessel - which once held wine rather than coffee - was made by the Minoans, one of the first advanced civilisations in Europe.

Thousands of the handleless, conical clay cups have been discovered on archaeological sites on the island of Crete and at the palace Knossos.

