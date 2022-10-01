‘We’ve already lost the next election’ – Tory MP in startling comments as he urges Liz Truss not to wreck the economy

Charles Walker has urged Liz Truss to hand over a decent 'legacy' to Labour before the Tory Party loses. Photo: Reuters

A senior Tory MP says his party has already lost the next general election and is urging Liz Truss not to wreck the economy before the inevitable defeat.

In extraordinary comments, Charles Walker said the government had a “duty to the country to get the public finances in the best shape possible” before it loses.

As polls put the Conservatives up to 30 points behind Labour after the tax-slashing budget gamble backfired, Mr Walker said it was “hard to construct an argument” that his party should retain power. “I suspect the conversation is, you know, ‘how much do we lose it by’?” he told Times Radio.

He urged Ms Truss to hand over a decent “legacy” to Labour, adding: “We’re a patriotic party. That’s our first duty, is to the country. Our first duty is not to get re-elected, our first duty is to the country.”

Mr Walker, a former chair of the 1922 backbench committee, admitted that the Conservatives had suffered a “cliff-edge collapse”, saying: “There’s no way of dressing this up as anything else but being pretty shattering.”

The comments came as the fiscal watchdog announced it will deliver a report on Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget next week, but the chancellor is refusing to publish it until November.

Another Tory MP, Peter Aldous, warned “time is running out to show ... people that the Conservative Party deserves to retain the honour of serving as their government”.

He stressed the need for “sound money”, adding: “Nothing about the chancellor’s opening weeks at the Treasury have reassured me – nor, more importantly, the markets – in this regard.”

One of Ms Truss’s ministers has said “anyone paying attention” to the Tory leadership election would know she had planned to cut taxes.

The reform, which would see the top rate of tax scrapped and the basic rate cut to 19p in the pound, spooked the financial markets, sending the pound to its lowest level against the dollar.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng will have a meeting with the Office for Budget Responsibility after criticism that an updated forecast was not published alongside a mini-budget last week. A new poll suggests Keir Starmer’s party holds a 33-point lead over the Tories, with 54pc backing Labour.