Wetherspoon backs campaign to raise awareness of discrimination against Irish Travellers

PUBS giant Wetherspoon is backing a campaign to raise awareness of discrimination that Irish Travellers and Gypsies face in accessing bars and restaurants.

Chairman Tim Martin met representatives of the Traveller Movement to discuss the issue and was told that many hide their background.

Mr Martin said: "We were pleased to welcome representatives from the Traveller Movement and Equality and Human Rights Commission at our head office.

"We have been working closely with them in developing our employee training on this issue and support the campaign."

Traveller Movement equality and social justice unit manager Jim Davies said: "Being refused entry or service is a problem which blights the lives of Gypsy and Traveller people throughout the country.

"This form of discrimination should not be tolerated in any civilised society, so it is heartening to see that an industry leader such as Wetherspoon is taking such a positive stance on the matter.

"The Traveller Movement commends Wetherspoon for their efforts in raising awareness of this issue."

Press Association