We’re just waiting to ‘get cracking’ on Rwanda deportation plan, say Tories

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman visits a business management academy in Kigali during her visit to Rwanda. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Expand

David Hughes and Josh Payne

The British government says it wants to “get cracking” on sending migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda as soon as this summer.

Conservative minister Oliver Dowden blamed challenges in the courts as the reason for why the policy has yet to proceed almost a year after it was first introduced. ​

