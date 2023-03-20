We’re just waiting to ‘get cracking’ on Rwanda deportation plan, say Tories

The British government says it wants to “get cracking” on sending migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda as soon as this summer.

Conservative minister Oliver Dowden blamed challenges in the courts as the reason for why the policy has yet to proceed almost a year after it was first introduced. ​

A Home Office source said “we are certainly working towards getting the flights off before the summer,” adding that Home Secretary Suella Braverman had acknowledged it was dependent on the pending legal battles.

No migrants have been relocated to the country so far after the deal was signed last April by Ms Braverman’s predecessor Priti Patel.

It comes as Ms Braverman expanded the agreement with Rwanda to incorporate all those illegally entering the UK as opposed to solely asylum-seekers. ​

Mr Dowden, speaking as Ms Braverman visited Rwanda’s capital Kigali, told Sky News: “The reason why we haven’t been able to proceed with Rwanda is because it’s currently before the courts.

“But as soon as that process is through – and I’m confident our policy is lawful – we will get cracking straight away with the Rwanda policy and use that as a tool in our armoury.”

Asked about the prospect of children being covered by the new immigration regime, Mr Dowden said: “I don’t relish any of this and I really wish we didn’t have to do it, and the government isn’t running to do this. The government is doing this because this is a major problem.”

He also defended Ms Braverman’s trip to Rwanda, where she visited some of the properties which could be used to house asylum-seekers, and said: “I really like your interior designer.”

Asked whether that comment was “tone-deaf”, Mr Dowden said: “Contrary to some of the characterisation of the policy, this is about making sure there is somewhere safe and secure for people to get to. The purpose of the Home Secretary’s visit was to further strengthen our relationships with Rwanda, so people should feel confident in this policy.”

Labour’s shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the Rwanda policy as “unethical” and “unworkable”. She said money from the £140m (€160m) deal should be used to aid the National Crime Agency’s efforts to tackle criminal gangs profiting from English Channel crossings.

She said: “Everyone accepts this is a major problem, a crisis. We’ve got record numbers of boats arriving on the coast, criminal gangs profiting and an asylum system in chaos.

“But the question is, what is the government actually doing? So far they’ve done several PR opportunities and photo ops. We’ve had £140m of cheques written to Rwanda in order to implement a scheme that hasn’t removed a single person.

“This is just more stunts from this government.” ​

Miguel Berger, Germany’s ambassador to the UK, when asked whether it would be possible to “stop the boats”, told Sky News: “It’s very difficult to say if it will be possible but I agree that it’s a wider problem, it’s not only what’s happening in the Channel.

“I think we have to look at migration routes from Libya, Turkey, Tunisia, from many other countries. We have climate change which is producing more refugees, so in the end what we will need is strong international co-operation to cope with this.”

In Kigali, Ms Braverman laid a brick at a new housing block on the outskirts of the city which could become home to migrants sent from the UK.

The 528-home estate, in Gahanga, will have volleyball and basketball courts alongside its one-, two- and three-bedroom properties.

Ms Braverman said: “The Gahanga housing project represents a big step forward in Rwanda increasing its already-existing capacity to accommodate refugees and provide humanitarian support to thousands of people around the country.”

Earlier yesterday, Ms Braverman attended a street fair which was organised to celebrate Commonwealth Day. ​

The Home Secretary then visited students at Kepler – a non-profit university programme that ensures at least 25pc of its student body are refugee learners. Ms Braverman also met Rwandan president Paul Kagame.